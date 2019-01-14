  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Prime Minister Modi receives Philip Kotler award

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here. The award focuses on the triple-bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

    Prime Minister Modi receives Philip Kotler award. Courtesy: @PMOIndia
    Prime Minister Modi receives Philip Kotler award. Courtesy: @PMOIndia

    According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

    "His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country," it read.

    The citation also states that under his leadership, India is now identified as the centre for innovation and value-added manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as information technology, accounting and finance.

    Also read: Indian mission in Islamabad raises issue of tailing of envoy with Pakistan

    The statement quoted the citation as saying Modi's visionary leadership has also resulted in the digital revolution (Digital India), including the Unique Identification Number, Aadhaar, for social benefits and financial inclusion.

    The citation, the statement said, mentions initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat, "which have positioned India as one of the most lucrative manufacturing and business destinations in the world".

    Philip Kotler is a professor of marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Owing to his ill health, Jagdish Sheth of EMORY University, Georgia was deputed to confer the award on Modi.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp digital india make in india

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 21:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue