Prime accused in Godhra case arrested after 19 years, had poured petrol on train

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 16: Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, a prime accused in the 2002 Godhra Sabarmati Express carnage case, has been arrested from Godhra.

"He was involved in pelting stones on the compartment and pouring petrol inside before it was set on fire by other accused," a police official said.

Bhatuk had fled to Delhi after his name cropped up during investigation.

Almost 19 years after a mob torched a coach of Sabarmati Express at Godhra station in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, which led to the death of 59 'karsevaks', police have nabbed key accused, Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, from Godhra town.

Bhatuk (51) was part of the "core group" of the accused persons involved in the entire conspiracy. He has been on the run for the last 19 years, said Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Godhra police raided a house in Signal Falia area located near the railway station on Sunday night and picked up Bhatuk, Patil told PTI.

"Bhatuk was part of the core group of the accused who had hatched the entire conspiracy, incited mob and even arranged petrol to torch the train compartment. He fled to Delhi immediately after his name cropped up during investigation. He was facing murder and rioting charges among others," Patil said.

A total of 59 'karsevaks' were killed in the Godhra train burning incident on February 27, 2002, triggering the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat.

The SP said Bhatuk used to work as a labourer at Godhra railway station.