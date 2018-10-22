Priest who gave statement against rape accused Bishop found dead

Jalandhar, Oct 22: A priest who had given a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a Kerala nun, was today found dead in Jalandhar.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, 60, was found dead on Monday morning in his room at the Church.

While the family suspects foul play, the police are still ascertaining the actual cause of death. He did not have any major role as a witness but was one among the many 100 who were questioned in connection with the case against Bishop Franco.

Recently he had told Mathrubhumi in an interview that he had been threatened and he "feared what would happen if he spoke out against Bishop Franco Mulakkal".