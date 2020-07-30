Priest at Ayodhya, 15 policemen test positive for coronavirus ahead of Ram Mandir event

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: A priest and 15 policemen on duty at the Ram Temple site at Ayodhya have tested positive for coronavirus. The Bhumi Pujan for the Temple will take place on August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony on August 5 for which grand preparations are underway.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has decided that there will be not more than 200 people, including 150 invitees to ensure maximum social distancing. The 200 guests will be divided into blocks of 50 people each. There would be one block for saints, one for political dignitaries, one for leaders that led the Ram Mandir movement and one for representatives.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said that it has been decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees at the event.

Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Temple and Lord Hanuman at the Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. All Chief Ministers from different states will be invited to the programme.