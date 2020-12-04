YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at Rs 2,360 in Maharashtra

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 4: The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at Rs 2,360 apiece.

    Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at Rs 2,360 in Maharashtra

    The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

    Doctor's prescription not needed for COVID-19 test in Gujarat now

    "The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients," he said. "The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at Rs 2,360," Dr Vyas added. The Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order accordingly, he said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    injection maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X