Price of Non-Subsidised LPG reduced

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 30: The price of Non-Susidised LPG was reduced by Rs 100.05 per cylinder. Under new rates, the cooking gas will cost Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

The cut in price came on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

"As domestic LPG prices are subsidized by the Government, the effective price after subsidy to the consumer will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder for the month of July 2019. The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65 per cylinder by the Central Government and is being transferred to the Bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill," the IOC said in a statement.

[LPG cylinders price hiked: Latest rates in top cities]

On May 1, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were hiked by 28 paise per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and 29 paise per cylinder in Mumbai, the non-subsidised rates were increased by Rs. 6 per cylinder each in the two metros.