Prez, PM & other leaders wish 'Muslim brothers' on Eid

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 5: On the auspicious festival Eid being celebrated the world wide on Wednesday, 5 June, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar, Mamata Banerjee, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Smriti Z Irani and other Union ministers and political leaders, took to Twitter to wish people the best on the day of the festival.

The President, who tweeted about Eid on Tuesday night, said this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people saying may this day ignite the spirit of harmony. He posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness", the prime minister said. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes on the "auspicious occasion" of Eid.

#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr



Religion is a matter of personal faith but festivals are universal. Let us preserve this spirit of unity and live together in peace and harmony. #EidMubarak — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2019

#EidMubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/0lBpD1SL3O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2019

Eid celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr features two to three days of celebrations that include special morning prayers. People greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," meaning "Blessed Eid" and with formal embraces. Sweet dishes are prepared at home and gifts are given to children and to those in need. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness. Practices vary from country to country.