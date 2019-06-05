  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prez, PM & other leaders wish 'Muslim brothers' on Eid

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 5: On the auspicious festival Eid being celebrated the world wide on Wednesday, 5 June, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar, Mamata Banerjee, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Smriti Z Irani and other Union ministers and political leaders, took to Twitter to wish people the best on the day of the festival.

    The President, who tweeted about Eid on Tuesday night, said this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion".

    Prez, PM & other leaders wished Muslim brothers on Eid

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people saying may this day ignite the spirit of harmony. He posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness", the prime minister said. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes on the "auspicious occasion" of Eid.

    Eid Mubarak! Significance, moon sighting and all you need to know about Eid al-Fitr 2019

    Eid celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr features two to three days of celebrations that include special morning prayers. People greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," meaning "Blessed Eid" and with formal embraces. Sweet dishes are prepared at home and gifts are given to children and to those in need. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness. Practices vary from country to country.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi eid ul fitr muslims

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue