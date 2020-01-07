Prez Kovind rescues couple who were given 48 hours to change wedding venue

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 07: After the arrival of President Ramnath Kovind at Kochi gave little pain for couple's wedding plan, but the President's amicable gesture ended it in a 'happily married ever after'.

Reportedly, a US resident Ashley Hall who came to India and planned wedding at a five star hotel in Kochi.

But, after reaching the hotel in Kochi, Hall was told that she need to change the wedding venue for security arrangements as President Ramnath Kovind was scheduled to stay at the same hotel.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Disappointed with the news of venue change the would be bride took on to Twitter and asked the Rashtrapati Bhavan for help. And, more interesting was when the Rashtrapati Bhavan intervened and saved the couple's wedding.

On Tuesday the couple's wedding was scheduled at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi. Esides this, President's stay at the same hotel was also arranged.

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

Earlier, following the strict security protocol security officials advised the wedding party to shift their venue to avoid inconvenience.

On January 5, the bride tried and tweeted to the President's office hoping for some assistance. Later, the President conveyed his wishes to the couple in a tweet.

In an amicable gesture President Kovind's tweet read- "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion".