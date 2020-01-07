  • search
    Prez Kovind rescues couple who were given 48 hours to change wedding venue

    New Delhi, Jan 07: After the arrival of President Ramnath Kovind at Kochi gave little pain for couple's wedding plan, but the President's amicable gesture ended it in a 'happily married ever after'.

    Reportedly, a US resident Ashley Hall who came to India and planned wedding at a five star hotel in Kochi.

    President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita and daughter Swati during a ride on a luxury boat in Kochi
    President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita and daughter Swati during a ride on a luxury boat in Kochi.PTI Photo

    But, after reaching the hotel in Kochi, Hall was told that she need to change the wedding venue for security arrangements as President Ramnath Kovind was scheduled to stay at the same hotel.

    Disappointed with the news of venue change the would be bride took on to Twitter and asked the Rashtrapati Bhavan for help. And, more interesting was when the Rashtrapati Bhavan intervened and saved the couple's wedding.

    On Tuesday the couple's wedding was scheduled at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi. Esides this, President's stay at the same hotel was also arranged.

    Earlier, following the strict security protocol security officials advised the wedding party to shift their venue to avoid inconvenience.

    On January 5, the bride tried and tweeted to the President's office hoping for some assistance. Later, the President conveyed his wishes to the couple in a tweet.

    In an amicable gesture President Kovind's tweet read- "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion".

