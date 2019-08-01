Preventive action against Zomato customer who canceled order based on delivery man’s religion

New Delhi, Aug 01: Police initiate "preventive action" against Jabalpur resident who cancelled Zomato order because of delivery man's religion. This comes after a day the Food delivery company Zomato own the heart of the netizens with it's generous refusal to resolve a customer's complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order.

The noted food delivery replied to the customer's request for change of the rider. "Food doesn't have a religion, It is a religion."

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about canceling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".

Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, tweeted. In a series of tweets, he also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers. The company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.