Prestige Group leads from the front in providing support during COVID-19 pandemic

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 03: At a time of crisis, it takes a nation to join hands to bring about a change, and protect their most vulnerable. While the Government is doing everything in their capacity, given India's overpopulation and severe economic disparity, just their efforts alone will not be enough. India Inc. has to come together to lend their support.

And leading from the front is the Prestige Group, one of India's biggest and most successful developers. Through the Prestige Foundation, they are providing meals to about 10,000+ daily wager workers, underprivileged children and the needy in Bengaluru daily. And these numbers are set to go up exponentially in the days to come. In addition, they are providing the same to all the daily wagers at their labour colonies across India. They have also set up a 24-hour national helpline to aid the needy. However, these are just their initial efforts. They plan to initiate additional campaigns in the coming weeks, to create the maximum impact to get through this extremely difficult period.

Mr. Irfan Razack - CMD, Prestige Group said, "Historically, the daily wage sector in India has been largely disorganized, as a result of which there is a vast majority of daily wagers who are not registered with the state welfare boards. In the wake of COVID-19, the central government has initiated a process to release nearly Rs. 52,000 crore as a short-term relief to construction workers across the country. However, that still leaves a huge amount of unregistered labourers who have lost access to any earnings, with no means to feed themselves and their families during this crisis."

"At Prestige, realizing that the pressing need of the hour is to first protect this section, we have started providing the daily wagers at all our labour camps across India with the the basic needs of the hour, namely food, water and sanitation. At a time of unprecedented crisis like this, we, the real estate developers' community, have to take responsibility for ALL our people. After all, it is a symbiotic relationship - we are as dependent on them, as they are on us. How can we forget their plight and leave them to their own defenses in the middle of this? At Prestige, we are hoping to lead by example on this front to ensure that all our workers are protected during this time. With our 24-hour helpline, we hope to extend our help to the needy beyond the daily wagers. We have extended our full support to our Government to aid in any way possible. We plan to initiate many more campaigns to ensure that our country's most vulnerable are safeguarded during this period.", he added.