Pressure on Pak to deliver on FATF acton plan: Bipin Rawat

India

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 19: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asserted that there is pressure on Pakistan to take action against terror after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned the neighbouring country of blacklisting it.

"There is pressure on them. They have to take action. We would like them to work towards restoring peace. To be on such a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation," Gen Rawat was quoted saying by ANI.

International terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday retained Pakistan on the Grey List and warned the country of action for its failure in combating money laundering and terror financing.

The FATF noted that Pakistan addressed only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, responsible for series of attacks in India.

Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea.

According to FATF rules, there is one essential stage between 'Grey' and 'Black' lists, referred to as 'Dark Grey'.

'Dark Grey' means the issuance of a strong warning so that the country concerned gets one last chance to improve.

'Dark Grey' was the term used for warning up to 3rd Phase. Now it's just called last warning - that is the 4th phase.

If Pakistan continues with the 'grey list' or put in 'Dark Grey' list, it would be very difficult for the country to get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank and the European Union, making its financial condition more precarious.