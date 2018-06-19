President’s rule in J&K: The eight times it was imposed in the past

Jammu and Kashmir stares at the imposition of President's rule once again. The decision by the BJP to withdraw support to the PDP led government was made today. If no party is able to cobble up the numbers, then President's rule becomes inevitable.

President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir has been imposed 8 times in the past. The longest period was for six years between 1990 and 1996, when there was a complete breakdown of law and order.

Let us examine the 8 times that President's rule was imposed in J&K:

The first time President's rule was imposed in the state was in March 26 1977. It lasted for 105 days after the Sheikh Abdullah led National Conference stepped down following the Congress's decision to withdraw support.

On March 6 1986, President's rule was imposed and lasted 246 days as no party had majority on the floor of the house.

On January 19 1990, President's rule was imposed. It lasted for six years and 264 days. This was due to the sudden rise in terrorism and a complete breakdown of the law and order situation.

On October 18 2005, President's rule was imposed and lasted for 15 days. This was because no party had got a clear mandate.

On July 11 2008, the PDP withdrew support from the Congress. The then CM, Ghulam Nabi Azad had decided to transfer land for the Amarnath Yatra, which led to the PDP pulling out. The President's rule rule lasted for 178 days.

On January 9 2015, President's rule was imposed after no party got a clear majority. The rule of the President lasted for 51 days before the BJP and PDP formed the government.

On January 8 2016, President's rule was imposed again following the death of then chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The rule of the president was in force for 87 days, before Mehbooba Mufti led the PDP-BJP coalition, which ultimately collapsed on June 19 2018.

