President’s rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 19: President's rule has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after Ram Nath Kovind signed a proclamation ordering imposition of central rule in the state from midnight.

The governor's rule under Satya Pal Malik, imposed when the BJP pulled out of an alliance with the PDP in June, ended on December 16.

The state plunged into a political crisis in June this year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member BJP in the state.

Since the state has a separate Constitution, in such cases, six months of governor's rule is compulsory under Article 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, under which all the legislature powers are vested with the governor.

The governor has to dissolve the Legislative Assembly after the tenure of six months is over and the state will directly come under the President's rule for following six months during which elections have to be declared in state.

The governor on November 21 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and their arch rivals National Conference, had staked claim to form the government.

Simultaneously, the two-member People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone had also staked claim to form a government with 25 members of the BJP and other 18 unknown members.

The governor had dissolved the assembly citing horse-trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons.