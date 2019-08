Presidential order on Article 370: Read here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah made a historic announcement, when he said that Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped.

The BJP had promised to scrap this article in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile a Presidential order to this effect has been released.

Read Presidential order on Article 370: