Rahul Gandhi likely to be first Congress speaker in Lok Sabha debate on budget

President's speech showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti': PM Modi to Lok Sabha

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying the speech by The President showcased the nation's 'Sankalp Shakti'.

The Prime Minister said the President's words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of the country.

After Prime Minister Modi's reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, according to the reports.

PM Modi congratulate the women MPs saying their participation during the discussion on the President's speech is a great sign.

The PM also adviced to make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom as we already are knocking at the doors of 75 yrs of independence.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom."

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, the PM had delivered his reply to the President's address on Monday where he had referred to his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector as he defended the farm laws. He also tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops.