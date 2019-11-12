President's rule unfortunate; hope stable government will be formed soon: Fadnavis

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 12: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hoped the state will soon get a stable government even as he termed the imposition of President's Rule' unfortunate'.

'Despite a clear mandate, a government could not beformed and President's Rule had to be imposed. This is extremely unfortunate. I hope the state gets a stable government soon,' Fadnavis said in a statement.

The former chief minister said the state is facing several issues.

"Providing relief and assistance to farmers who faced crop losses after unseasonal rains is a key issue. Due to political instability, investment in the state could be impacted and people would face problems. I hope all parties will seriously consider this situation, and the state will get a stable government," he said.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the assembly election results were declared, with the Congress and the NCP saying that they have not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government which received only on Monday and will old further discussions.