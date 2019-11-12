  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President's rule unfortunate; hope stable government will be formed soon: Fadnavis

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 12: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hoped the state will soon get a stable government even as he termed the imposition of President's Rule' unfortunate'.

    Devendra Fadnavis
    Devendra Fadnavis

    'Despite a clear mandate, a government could not beformed and President's Rule had to be imposed. This is extremely unfortunate. I hope the state gets a stable government soon,' Fadnavis said in a statement.

    The former chief minister said the state is facing several issues.

    "Providing relief and assistance to farmers who faced crop losses after unseasonal rains is a key issue. Due to political instability, investment in the state could be impacted and people would face problems. I hope all parties will seriously consider this situation, and the state will get a stable government," he said.

    BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maharashtra

    President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

    The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the assembly election results were declared, with the Congress and the NCP saying that they have not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government which received only on Monday and will old further discussions.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra devendra fadnavis

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue