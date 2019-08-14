President's address Highlights: Freedom fighters made heroic sacrifices, says Kovind

Home News India live

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day highlighted the changes that the country has undergone in recent years and remebered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought for India's Independence.

President's address assumes significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. President may speak on situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and relations with Pakistan which deteriorated after Article 370 was revoked.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Follow Live updates from President's speech here:

President speech ends. Any reading of the mandate of the people would make their aspirations clear. And while the govt inevitably has its part to play, I would argue that the greater opportunity and ability lies in the skill, talent, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of 1.3 billion Indians, says President. It is critical for our key institutions and the policy makers to study and appreciate the message being sent by citizens and to be responsive to the thoughts and wishes of our people, says President. Happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Earlier this summer, the people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this I must congratulate our voters On October 2nd, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation and of our continuing effort to reform our society of all inequities, he says. I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions pic.twitter.com/Flo4HsM0P8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2019 President address: The illustrious generation that led us to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power. They considered it a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation building and national welding, says President. When we design and deliver welfare programmes for our disadvantaged fellow citizens and families, when we seek to harness the power of the sun as renewable energy, we put Gandhian philosophy into action, says President. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters and revolutionaries who struggled, strived and made heroic sacrifices to win us our freedom from colonial rule, he says. Earlier this summer, people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this I must congratulate our voters. They turned up at polling stations in large numbers and with much enthusiasm, he says. Transportation infrastructure is also being strengthened. Roads are being constructed in hinterlands. Air connectivity is being bettered and air fare has been made more affordable, Kovind says. In all the parts of the nation, communication means are being expanded. Better roads are being constructed, he says. The government is working towards ensuring that drinking water reaches every home and there is enough water for farmers, under the Jal Shakti Programme, he says. I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country, President says. This year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest&most influential Indians of all time Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the founder of Sikhism but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters, he says. We complete 72 yrs as a free nation at a very special juncture. In few weeks from now, on 2 Oct, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation, President Kovind says. The recent step taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir would benefit the people of the state. Now, they will also be able to take advantage of government schemes like other states, he says. President says Gandhi played a key role in our Independence. He had a predicted the problems we might face in future, and things related to environment have panned out exactly as he predicted, says President. The occasion fills out hears with patriotic feeling, says President. President Kovind's address begins President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to address people of #India on the eve of #IndependenceDay 2019



President Independence Day eve address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English. Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

