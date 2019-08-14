  • search
    President's address Highlights: Freedom fighters made heroic sacrifices, says Kovind

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day highlighted the changes that the country has undergone in recent years and remebered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought for India's Independence.

    President's address assumes significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. President may speak on situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and relations with Pakistan which deteriorated after Article 370 was revoked.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

    Follow Live updates from President's speech here:

    7:37 PM, 14 Aug
    President speech ends.
    7:37 PM, 14 Aug
    Any reading of the mandate of the people would make their aspirations clear. And while the govt inevitably has its part to play, I would argue that the greater opportunity and ability lies in the skill, talent, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of 1.3 billion Indians, says President.
    7:36 PM, 14 Aug
    It is critical for our key institutions and the policy makers to study and appreciate the message being sent by citizens and to be responsive to the thoughts and wishes of our people, says President.
    7:36 PM, 14 Aug
    Happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
    7:36 PM, 14 Aug
    Earlier this summer, the people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this I must congratulate our voters
    7:28 PM, 14 Aug
    On October 2nd, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation and of our continuing effort to reform our society of all inequities, he says.
    7:28 PM, 14 Aug
    President address:
    7:27 PM, 14 Aug
    The illustrious generation that led us to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power. They considered it a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation building and national welding, says President.
    7:26 PM, 14 Aug
    When we design and deliver welfare programmes for our disadvantaged fellow citizens and families, when we seek to harness the power of the sun as renewable energy, we put Gandhian philosophy into action, says President.
    7:25 PM, 14 Aug
    We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters and revolutionaries who struggled, strived and made heroic sacrifices to win us our freedom from colonial rule, he says.
    7:24 PM, 14 Aug
    Earlier this summer, people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this I must congratulate our voters. They turned up at polling stations in large numbers and with much enthusiasm, he says.
    7:17 PM, 14 Aug
    Transportation infrastructure is also being strengthened. Roads are being constructed in hinterlands. Air connectivity is being bettered and air fare has been made more affordable, Kovind says.
    7:16 PM, 14 Aug
    In all the parts of the nation, communication means are being expanded. Better roads are being constructed, he says.
    7:16 PM, 14 Aug
    The government is working towards ensuring that drinking water reaches every home and there is enough water for farmers, under the Jal Shakti Programme, he says.
    7:15 PM, 14 Aug
    I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country, President says.
    7:14 PM, 14 Aug
    This year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest&most influential Indians of all time Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the founder of Sikhism but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters, he says.
    7:14 PM, 14 Aug
    We complete 72 yrs as a free nation at a very special juncture. In few weeks from now, on 2 Oct, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation, President Kovind says.
    7:10 PM, 14 Aug
    The recent step taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir would benefit the people of the state. Now, they will also be able to take advantage of government schemes like other states, he says.
    7:09 PM, 14 Aug
    President says Gandhi played a key role in our Independence. He had a predicted the problems we might face in future, and things related to environment have panned out exactly as he predicted, says President.
    7:08 PM, 14 Aug
    The occasion fills out hears with patriotic feeling, says President.
    7:02 PM, 14 Aug
    President Kovind's address begins
    6:21 PM, 14 Aug
    PIB tweet:
    6:19 PM, 14 Aug
    President Independence Day eve address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English.
    6:18 PM, 14 Aug
    Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

