President's address Live: Kovind's speech to begin at 7 pm
New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day at 7 pm today.
President's address assumes significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. President may speak on situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and relations with Pakistan which deteriorated after Article 370 was revoked.
Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Follow Live updates from President's speech here:
President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to address people of #India on the eve of #IndependenceDay 2019— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2019
Watch it Live on #PIB today at 7 PM
YouTube: https://t.co/X8AR7OETsq
Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5b#PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/9UQii6h5qs