Home News India live

President's address Live: Kovind's speech to begin at 7 pm

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day at 7 pm today.

President's address assumes significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. President may speak on situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and relations with Pakistan which deteriorated after Article 370 was revoked.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Follow Live updates from President's speech here:

Newest First Oldest First

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to address people of #India on the eve of #IndependenceDay 2019



Watch it Live on #PIB today at 7 PM



YouTube: https://t.co/X8AR7OETsq

Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5b#PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/9UQii6h5qs — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2019 PIB tweet: President Independence Day eve address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English. Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. President Independence Day eve address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to address people of #India on the eve of #IndependenceDay 2019



Watch it Live on #PIB today at 7 PM



YouTube: https://t.co/X8AR7OETsq

Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5b#PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/9UQii6h5qs — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2019 PIB tweet: