President Ramnath Kovind leaves on a three day visit to Tajikistan

New Delhi, Oct 7: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to Tajikistan during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of the country to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country.

During his visit from October 7-9, he will meet his Tajik counterpart Emamoli Rahmon, Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Speaker of the Lower House (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Parliament. Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda will also call on the president, the Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

Kovind will also visit the Tajik National University where he will deliver an address on 'Countering Radicalization: Challenges in Modern Societies'.

He will address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan during his three-day visit.

The president will also pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore by visiting their memorials in Dushanbe and will offer floral tributes.

This will be the first visit of Kovind to Central Asia.

(with PTI inputs)