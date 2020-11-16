For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tirumala on Nov 24
India
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 16: President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to arrive in Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24, an official said.
A press release said a high-level official meeting on the President's visit was held in Chittoor, 70 km from here, on Monday.
NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi
However, the release did not mention the time of the visit, an Andhra Pradesh government official told PTI.
A detailed programme of the trip is expected in two or three days, he added.