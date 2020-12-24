President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Diu from Dec 25 to 28

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 24: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Diu from December 25 to 28 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a number of projects, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

    The President will inaugurate the Jalandhar Circuit House in Diu on Friday, it said. On December 26, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Diu. He will inaugurate the first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus in Diu and of Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla.

    He will lay foundation stones for construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometre heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); upgradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu district.

    "On the same day, he will also inaugurate the INS Khukhri Memorial," the statement said. On December 27, the President will visit the Diu Fort to inaugurate the Light and Sound show there. He will return to New Delhi on December 28, the statement said.

