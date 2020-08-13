YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 74th Independence Day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement Thursday.

    President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 74th Independence Day

    The address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version, it said.

    Independence Day 2020: A tribute to the NDRF

    The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

    "AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks," it added.

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue