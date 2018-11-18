  • search

President Ram Nath Kovind leaves on six day visit to Vietnam, Australia

    Delhi, Nov 19: President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a week-long state visit to Vietnam and Australia.

    Kovind will be in Vietnam in the first leg of his trip. This will also be his first visit to an ASEAN country, said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

    ANI Image

    The President's second leg of the visit will be in Australia from November 21 to 24. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Australia, Singh said. Kovind will visit Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. He will meet Governor General Peter Cosgrove and Prime Minister Scott Morisson during his visit. He will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parramatta, a prominent suburb of Sydney, in the state of New South Wales.

    India and Vietnam have a Strategic comprehensive partnership and deep civilization linkages as well as regular high-level visits. This will be the president's first visit to an ASEAN country since he assumed the office. The second leg of his visit would be Australia which is a strategic partner of India.

    Sunday, November 18, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
