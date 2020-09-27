President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to farm bills

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament, amid widespread protest.

The Farmer''s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses.

There was a ruckus during the passage of two of the three farm bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday following which eight Opposition MPs were suspended.