President Ram Nath Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh in his personal capacity for Ram Mandir

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 15: President Ram Nath Kovind donated Rs 5 lakh in his personal capacity towards the construction of Ram Temple on Friday. The President's contribution came after the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced a contribution campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of Rs 5,01,000," VHP's Alok Kumar said. The massive contribution drive which began on Friday will continue till February 27.

According to reports, the iconic structure will be built keeping in mind the country's ancient construction techniques and will be built to sustain storms, earthquakes and other natural calamities.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad made a donation of Rs 1.01 lakh towards the construction of the temple. "A state-level representative committee of the trust officially met Governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhavan on Thursday in regard to Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Committee members told about the donation drive in Sikkim," Dr Manoj Sandhwar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor said in a statement.