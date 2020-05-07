President Ram Nath Kovind condoles Vizag gas leak deaths

India

New Delhi, May 07: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh''s Visakhapatnam and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all," the President tweeted.

"I am confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest," the Prez said.

Eight persons have on Thursday reportedly died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The leak spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages.

Doctors say "hundreds" of people have been taken to hospital, many of them complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties in breathing.

The incident took place around 03:00 local time may have been due to negligence, officials say.