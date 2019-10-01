President Ram Nath Kovind birthday: Interesting facts about the 14th President of India

India

By Shreya

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 01: President Ram Nath Kovind rings in his 74rd birthday today. Kovind became 14th President of India on July 25, 2017 after a comfortable win against Meira Kumar.

He won with a margin of 65.65 per cent of the votes. Meira won 34.35 per cent of the votes.

Wishing Kovind on His birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the President for his insights and understanding of policy matters.

"One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. "May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said.

On his birthday, here are some lesser known trivia about India's 14th President

Kovind, a Dalit leader was born on this day in 1945 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. His family migrated to Delhi, where he trained and practised as a lawyer.

He comes from a modest background and worked his way from the ground to the top of the political pyramid.

He became personal secretary to then prime minister Morarji Desai during the Janata government in 1977.

Kovind had been election to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh twice, during 1994-2000 and 2000-2006.

Ram Nath Kovind was a standing counsel for the Central government in the Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993 and in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979.

An ex president of the BJP Dalit Morcha from 1998 to 2002 and the president of the All India Koli Samaj, Ram Nath Kovind served as the national spokesperson for the party.

Largely seen as an affable man, he has had a quiet innings as the governor of Bihar, a post that he took up in August 2015.

He has donated his ancestral house to the villagers of his native village (Paraunkh village) as a "Marriage Hall or Community Hall".

Kovind represented India in United Nations and addressed United Nations General Assembly in October, 2002.

He is married to Savita Kovind and has a son and a daughter

