  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Ram Nath Kovind awards Shaurya Chakra to Kashmir teen for fighting militants

    By
    |

    New Delhi, March 20: India's policy towards Kashmir has come under criticism from various quarters of late. However, one recent development did a favour to India's image in the disturbed state and it was President Ram Nath Kovind conferring a 16-year-old boy from the Valley with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra Award for fighting militants in the state's Shopian district.

    President Ram Nath Kovind awards Shaurya Chakra to Kashmir teen for fighting militants

    The move is expected to bolster the image of India's inclusiveness and discourage youths in the Valley from joining militancy.

    The teen, Irfan Ramzan Sheikh, was conferred the third-highest peacetime gallantry award that is generally given to armed forces and para-military personnel for showing courage against the militants. The extremists had surrounded Irfan's house on the intervening night of October 16-17 in 2017. His father Mohammad Ramzan was a sarpanch with links with the People's Democratic Party that was in power then in the state along with the BJP.

    Also Read | Gallantry Awards 2019: President Kovind honours armed forces personnel

    "Sensing that the militants could harm his family, he exhibited highest degree of courage and faced the militants for sometime so as to avoid their entry inside the house. In meantime, his father came out and the militants pounced on him, resulting in scuffle," the citation of Irfan's award read.

    He rushed to his father's rescue without caring for his life. Though his father eventually succumbed to injuries, the boy continued to fight the militants, causing injury to one of them as well. He succeeded in chasing away the other militants who left their injured mate behind, according to a PTI report.

    "Irfan Ramzan Sheikh exhibited the extraordinary show of bravery and maturity at such a small age," the citation read.

    A student of Standard 10, Irfan aspires to become an IPS officer some day.

    More jammu and kashmir News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir teenager militants

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue