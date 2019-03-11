President presents Padma Awards to 56 personalities

New Delhi, Mar 11: President Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2019 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Fifty-six of the 112 "inspiring" personalities, who were selected for this year's Padma awards, were conferred the prestigious honour.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day and the remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16.

Among those received the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri today were late actor Kader Khan, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist late Kuldip Nayar.

Kader Khan (posthumous) was honoured with Padma Shri, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Kuldip Nayar (posthumous) were honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Noted theatre personality from Maharashtra Babasaheb Purandare alias Balwant Moreshwar Purandare (Padma Vibhushan), Bihar leader Hukumdev Narayan Yadav (Padma Bhushan), former CEO of multinational techno giant Cisco systems John Chambers, renowned dancer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva (Padma Shri) were also honoured.

