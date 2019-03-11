  • search
    President presents Padma Awards to 56 personalities

    New Delhi, Mar 11: President Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2019 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Fifty-six of the 112 "inspiring" personalities, who were selected for this year's Padma awards, were conferred the prestigious honour.

    President presents Padma Awards 56 personalities

    The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day and the remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16.

    Among those received the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri today were late actor Kader Khan, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist late Kuldip Nayar.

    Kader Khan (posthumous) was honoured with Padma Shri, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Kuldip Nayar (posthumous) were honoured with Padma Bhushan.

    Noted theatre personality from Maharashtra Babasaheb Purandare alias Balwant Moreshwar Purandare (Padma Vibhushan), Bihar leader Hukumdev Narayan Yadav (Padma Bhushan), former CEO of multinational techno giant Cisco systems John Chambers, renowned dancer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva (Padma Shri) were also honoured.

    Viswanathan Mohanlal

    Viswanathan Mohanlal

    President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan upon Viswanathan Mohanlal, film actor from Kerala, during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Prabhu Deva

    Prabhu Deva

    President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri upon Prabhu Deva, choreographer, film director, producer and actor, during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    'Padma Awards 2019

    'Padma Awards 2019

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and others during 'Padma Awards 2019' function, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019.

    Shankar Mahadevan Narayan

    Shankar Mahadevan Narayan

    Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan Narayan shares a lighter moment with renowned percussionist Anandan Sivamani before receiving Padma Shri awards during 'Padma Awards 2019' ceremony, in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019.

    Sports personalities

    Sports personalities

    Sports personalities (L-R) Wrestler Bajrang Punia, chess player Harika Dronavalli, kabbadi player Ajay Thakur and table-tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta pose for a group photo before receiving Padma Shri awards during 'Padma Awards 2019' ceremony, in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Movie personalities

    Movie personalities

    Choreographer Prabhu Deva, social activist Bangaru Adigalar, music composer Shankar Mahadevan Narayan, percussionist Anandan Sivamani, and actor Viswanathan Mohanlal pose for a group photo before receiving their awards during 'Padma Awards 2019' ceremony, in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    (With PTI inputs)

