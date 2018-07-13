  • search

President, PM hail Hima Das for winning historic gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi, July 13: The girl from Assam, sprinter Hima Das, is the newest golden star of Indian sports.

    She has made every Indian proud after she won the historic gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Wednesday.

    On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Hima, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event -- the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

    "India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years," tweeted the Prime Minister.

    Das clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

    President Kovind too lauded Das' unprecedented feat.

    "Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India's first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!" he wrote on Twitter.

    Others too have lauded her feat on social media. Here we bring you some more tweets:

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
