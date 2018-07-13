President, PM hail Hima Das for winning historic gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships

New Delhi, July 13: The girl from Assam, sprinter Hima Das, is the newest golden star of Indian sports.

She has made every Indian proud after she won the historic gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Wednesday.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Hima, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event -- the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

"India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years," tweeted the Prime Minister.

India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

Das clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

President Kovind too lauded Das' unprecedented feat.

"Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India's first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!" he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Others too have lauded her feat on social media. Here we bring you some more tweets:

Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

And heart of every Assamese swells with pride as #HimaDas celebrates her gold at #IAAFTampere2018 with our traditional 'gamosa' along with the Tricolour. pic.twitter.com/EVXZlmit90 — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) July 12, 2018