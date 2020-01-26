President’s Medal awarded for CBI officer, who scaled Chidambaram's wall and arrested him

New Delhi, Jan 26: An Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer Ramaswamy Parthasarthy, who scaled the walls of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's house to arrest him was among 28 CBI officers who have been awarded the President's police medals on the eve of Republic Day. Another officer along with six other senior officers, who headed a team that deported the first Indian national from the UAE was also awarded President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service on Republic Day.

Deputy SP Ramaswamy Parthasarathy, who arrested Chidambaram in the INX Media case last year, has been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the officials said. An officer known for his cool demeanour but stern attitude, Parthasarthy had arrested Chidambaram's son Karthi too in the case, they said.

Dhirendra Shankar Shukla, who joined as DySP in the agency and rose to become its Joint Director, has also been given the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the officials said.

He successfully probed the murder of Mumbai-journalist J Dey, headed the sports integrity unit of the agency for five years, was the choice of the UN to be part of a police contingent in Monaco. He had headed the team which brought Roshan Ansari, the first deported Indian from the UAE, to India, they said. Shukla had also headed the probe in the cases related to alleged castration of followers of Dera Sachcha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Raheem, murder of journalist Rajeev Ranjan among others.

Superintendent of Police Binay Kumar of special crime unit, who has a knack of solving complex murder cases, has been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He had led the probe into infamous Kherlanji murders of 2006 in which four members of a scheduled caste community were brutally killed over a land dispute by upper caste people in Kherlanji village in Maharashtra, they said.

Kumar had also probed the murder of Pawanraje Nimbhalkar murder case 2006, Rinehskhem Kharsohnoh murder case of Meghalaya, Kavita Rani murder case of Meerut, they said.

Another Superintendent of Police from Special Crime unit Nirbhay Kumar, who had probed infamous Nithari murders, PF scam in Ghaziabad, IRCTC case involving former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav, mid-day meal scam and murder of ACP of Delhi Police Rajbeer Singh has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, they said.

Among the recipients of coveted President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service are ASPs Thondattuparambil Varghese in Cochin and Diptendu Bhattacharya in Kolkata, Sub-Inspector Rajesh Singh in CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, Head Constables Om Prakash Bishnoi and Sanjay Kumar Bhat in New Delhi.

The officers who have been awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service are SP Manoj Verma, DySPs Thangluan Zamang, Rabi Narayan Tripathy, Mukesh Verma, Nitesh Kumar, Barun Kumar Sarkar, Narayan Chandra Sahoo, ASIs Nand Kishore, Nur Ali Sheikh and Rohitash Kumar Dhinwa, they said. The medal recipients also include Head Constables Madan Lal Dhiman, Dharamvir Singh, Parthasarathy Seshadri, Constables Kailash Chand Yadav, Pawan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Office Superintendent Pushpa Joshi, they said