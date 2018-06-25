President Ram Nath Kovind to launch portal to connect job-seekers, recruiters on Jun 27

New Delhi, Jun 25: President Ram Nath Kovind will on June 27 launch a digital platform with details of around 4.40 lakh trained youth and 2,400 recruiters looking to hire from the talent pool, a top official said today.

The president will also launch the Solar Charkha Mission entailing a subsidy of Rs 550 crore in the initial two years for 50 clusters, which is expected to create one lakh jobs, on the occasion at the event titled 'Udyam Sangam' to mark the International MSME Day.

"The new scheme called Solar Charkha Mission which has been approved by the government is proposed to be launched. There would be another portal which is also proposed to be launched by the President which is going to act as a bridge or a digital platform between the talent pool that we have in the sector and the segment which is looking for that kind of talent pool," MSME Secretary A K Panda said while addressing a press conference here.

According to him, the portal will offer a digital platform to both stakeholders. "We have already populated 4.40 lakh (youth) who have been trained in our tool rooms and registered around 2,400 recruiters and are planning to register many more," Panda said, adding that the portal will present a unique opportunity to both the stakeholders. From this year onwards, we are also setting up 15 new state-of-the-art technology centres and also increase the number of trainees in our tool rooms.

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Giriraj Singh had said earlier that the President will launch Solar Charkha Mission on June 27, which will entail a subsidy of Rs 550 crore in the initial two years for 50 clusters.

The scheme also aims at linking five crore women across the country to the initiative, the minister had said. The mission is expected to create one lakh jobs during the first two years, MSME Panda told PTI earlier. "The Solar Charkha mission has been approved by the government ... As of now, the government has approved Rs 550 crore of subsidy for around 50 clusters. Every cluster will have between 400 to 2,000 artisans," Panda had said.

According to him, investment up to Rs 10,000 crore is expected only in the micro enterprises sector in the current fiscal through subsidy as well as the credit component in the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

PTI

