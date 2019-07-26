Kovind's visit to J&K's Dras cancelled due to bad weather

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 26: India is observing the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. This day commemorates the sacrifices of our heroes who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict which took place between from May 3 to July 26, 1999.

Meanwhile, Bad weather on Friday prevented President Ram Nath Kovind from visiting the Drass war memorial and he instead arrived in Srinagar to pay tributes to war matryrs on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said here.

"Due to bad weather, the President is not going to Drass for wreath-laying at the war memorial. Now the President will lay a wreath at the war memorial at Badamibagh cantonment here," an Army official said.

Earlier in the day, Kovind, paid tribute to the Kargil soldiers, tweeted, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned, Jai Hind!"

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Ex-Army Chief General VP Malik participated in Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war victory at Kargil War Memorial.

Air Chief on Thursday said that Indian Air Force has changed a lot since Kargil War and the biggest change is in its ability for reconnaissance and surveillance.

''Air Force has changed a lot in the last 20 years and the biggest change that I think had taken place is in our ability for reconnaissance and surveillance. We could not pick up the intrusion before the Kargil operation," said Dhanoa.