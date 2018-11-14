New Delhi, Nov 14: On the 129th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA Chaiperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to India's first prime minister.

Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Nehru was among the central figures in Indian politics before and after independence. A close-aide of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, Nehru was known as Chacha Nehru among children. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day across India.

On August 15, 1947, he was sworn-in as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving until his death till May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister.

President Kovind recalls Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," he tweeted. "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary," President Kovind tweeted. Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2018 PM Modi pays tribute PM Modi recalled Pandit Nehru's contribution to India's freedom struggle and as the country's first prime minister. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/tBYR5xXRxD — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2018 Venkaiah Naidu calls Nehru legendary leader Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Pandit Nehru, describing him as a legendary leader. "Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India," Naidu tweeted. Congress leaders pay rich tributes Tributes to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary were also paid by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Shantivan. On Tuesday, Sonia hit out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Hitting out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, November 13, called upon people to fight to safeguard country's democracy.