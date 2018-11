President Kovind recalls Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle

We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," he tweeted. "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary," President Kovind tweeted.

Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2018

PM Modi pays tribute

PM Modi recalled Pandit Nehru's contribution to India's freedom struggle and as the country's first prime minister. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/tBYR5xXRxD — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2018

Venkaiah Naidu calls Nehru legendary leader

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Pandit Nehru, describing him as a legendary leader. "Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India," Naidu tweeted.

Congress leaders pay rich tributes

Tributes to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary were also paid by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Shantivan.

On Tuesday, Sonia hit out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

Hitting out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, November 13, called upon people to fight to safeguard country's democracy.