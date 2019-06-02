  • search
    President Kovind, PM greet people of Telangana on Statehood Day

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 02: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed their best wises on Telangana Day.

    "Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future," the official Twitter handle of the President of India said.

    File photo of PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind
    Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

    "On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray or the progress of Telangana," Modi tweeted.

    Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense."

    May the state prosper in the coming years", the prime minister said.

    This year marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day. Telangana became the 29th state of the country after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in the Parliament.

    Read more about:

