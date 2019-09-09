  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Ram Nath Kovind in Iceland to hold talks with top leadership

    By PTI
    |

    Reykjavík (Iceland), Sep 9: President Ram Nath Kovind is in Iceland to hold talks with the country's top leadership and explore areas of bilateral cooperation in geothermal, energy, fisheries and tourism sectors.

    President Kovind arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his nine-day three-nation tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

    President Ram Nath Kovind in Iceland to hold talks with top leadership

    This is the first visit of an Indian President to Iceland since the visit of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005. President Kovind will hold talks with Iceland President Gudni Johannesson and Iceland Prime minister Katrín Jakobsdottir.

    RCEP: Jaishankar says India concerned over 'enormous' trade deficit with China

    He will also deliver a lecture at University of Iceland on India-Iceland partnership toward making a greener planet. He will address the Indian community and meet the Indian business delegation.

    Ahead of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma said the President's engagements will further boost India's relationship with Iceland, which is the chair of Arctic Council of which India is an observer. Sarma said there is a lot of interest in geothermal, energy, fisheries, tourism, and cultural cooperation with Iceland.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind iceland

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue