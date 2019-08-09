  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind gives assent to law dividing J&K into 2 Union Territories

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The President, Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019' that bifurcates the State of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories (UT), to be known as the UT of Ladakh and UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

    President Kovind gives assent to law dividing J&K into 2 Union Territories

    Article 370 and Article 35A, cleared in the parliament earlier this week, have defined the state's relationship with the Union for seven decades now, were effectively rendered null and void.

    [ J&K: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, strict instructions not to harass people]

    Jammu and Kashmir remained on high alert though restrictions were lifted in the Valley to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques. However, they won't be allowed to congregate at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid.

    The Kashmir valley has been under lockdown since Sunday midnight, a day before the government moved to divide the state into two Union Territories and also scrapped Articles that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The President okayed the move soon after both houses of Parliament passed it.

    The Centre is monitoring the situation and on Thursday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reviewed the situation in a meeting held in the Police Control Room of the J&K Police.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind jammu and kashmir article 370

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 20:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue