    President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

    New Delhi, May 25: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha as part of a formality before the constitution of the new Parliament. The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.

    File photo of President Kovind

    The new government will be sworn in sometime between 29 and 31 May in an outdoor ceremony, according to one person familiar with the development.

    The newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet on Saturday to formally elect Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.

    NDA to meet today to formally elect PM Modi as leader

    The NDA stormed back to power with an even bigger mandate than in 2014. The coalition won as many as 353 seats out of the total 542 in the Lok Sabha, crossing its previous tally of 336.

    Saturday, May 25, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
