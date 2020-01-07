President Kovind arrives in Kochi, will visit Lakshadweep Island

President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife and daughter in Kochi

Reportedly, President Kovind is accompanied with his wife Savita and daughter Swati in Kochi. He will be addressing the people in Kavarati and lay foundation stone for the first Super Speciality Hospital at Kavaratti.

President Kovind saves a couples wedding in Kochi hotel

The President was seen enjoying a ride on a luxury boat In Kochi along with his wife and daughter. The President rescued a US based couple from wedding venue cancelation following security arrangements during President's stay, as per the protocol. The US based couple who planned for a destination wedding at the same hotel eight months ago in Kochi where President had stayed were given only 48 hours to find another venue for there wedding but after the bride's tweeted, Kovind's office responded and made them to held the wedding in the same place, same day.

President Kovind meets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kovind also called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his luxury boat ride in Kochi. He will visit the Lakshadweep for a day-long.

President Kovind will visit Bangaram Island

He will visit Bangaram Island along with his family. On Thursday, he is scheduled to return to Kochi from there and leave for New Delhi on the same day.