  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind arrives in Kochi, will visit Lakshadweep Island

    By
    |

    Kochi, Jan 07: President Ram Nath Kovind reached Kochi, Kerala on Tuesday morning and from here he will leave for his day-long Lakshadweep visit. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan received him at the airport with warm welcome.

    President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife and daughter in Kochi

    President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife and daughter in Kochi

    Reportedly, President Kovind is accompanied with his wife Savita and daughter Swati in Kochi. He will be addressing the people in Kavarati and lay foundation stone for the first Super Speciality Hospital at Kavaratti.

    President Kovind saves a couples wedding in Kochi hotel

    President Kovind saves a couples wedding in Kochi hotel

    The President was seen enjoying a ride on a luxury boat In Kochi along with his wife and daughter. The President rescued a US based couple from wedding venue cancelation following security arrangements during President's stay, as per the protocol. The US based couple who planned for a destination wedding at the same hotel eight months ago in Kochi where President had stayed were given only 48 hours to find another venue for there wedding but after the bride's tweeted, Kovind's office responded and made them to held the wedding in the same place, same day.

    President Kovind meets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    President Kovind meets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Kovind also called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his luxury boat ride in Kochi. He will visit the Lakshadweep for a day-long.

    President Kovind will visit Bangaram Island

    President Kovind will visit Bangaram Island

    He will visit Bangaram Island along with his family. On Thursday, he is scheduled to return to Kochi from there and leave for New Delhi on the same day.

    More KOCHI News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind kochi lakshadweep

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue