President Kovind arrives in Goa to attend Liberation Day event

    Panaji, Dec 19: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on Saturday as part of his two-day visit, during which he will attend the state's 60th Liberation Day celebrations.

    On his arrival at the Dabolim airport in South Goa in the afternoon, Kovind was welcomed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

    In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the president will grace the commencement of the celebrations of 60th Goa Liberation Day. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. Official sources said that Kovind will be staying at Cabo Raj Niwas, the official residence of Goa governor in Dona Paula.

      The president will pay tributes to the martyrs of Goa Liberation Movement in the evening at Azad Maidan in Panaji. After that, he would take part in the Goa Liberation Day event. He is scheduled to address a public gathering during the event to be held at D B Bandodkar ground.

