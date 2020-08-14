Nation indebted to all frontline healthcare workers fighting against Covid-19: President Kovind

New Delhi, Aug 14: India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on Friday on the eve of Independence Day.

"It gives me great pleasure to greet all the people of India, living in the country and abroad, on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of a free nation," said President Kovind.

"On the strength of these extraordinary efforts, in our vast country with densely populated and diverse circumstances, this challenge is being faced. State governments acted according to local circumstances. The public gave full support," he added.

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he added.

Kovind paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face off with the Chinese army in Galwan valley.

"Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression."