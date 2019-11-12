  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation from Modi cabinet

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 12: President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Arvind Ganpat Sawant from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

    Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

    Arvind Sawant
    Arvind Sawant

    The Shiv Sena leader had resigned from the Union Cabinet on Monday.

    Sawant's resignation was accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

    From Uddhav's 'Putr Moh' to #ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb; Sena becomes a butt of jokes on Twitter

    As advised by the prime minister, the President has directed that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

    Sawant, Shiv Sena's lone member in the Union Cabinet had resigned on November 10 amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.

    Sawant's resignation is being seen as a precursor to the Shiv Sena securing support of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

    In a couple of tweets in Marathi, Sawant had said: "Before the (2019) Lok Sabha election, a seat and power sharing formula had been decided. Denying this now is an attempt at portraying Shiv Sena as a liar. It is not only shocking, but also an attempt to malign Maharashtra's pride."

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hospitalised for 'chest pain'; Family says 'not serious'

    "Shiv Sena is with the truth. Why should I stay in the central government amid this atmosphere of falsehood? Hence, I am resigning as a Union Minister," Sawant added.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind resignation president of india rashtrapati bhavan

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue