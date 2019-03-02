  • search
    President issues order extending quota for EWS in J&K

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order extending the benefits of reservation to economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

    President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo

    A notification in this regard was issued after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a decision on Thursday to issue the order, a Home Ministry official said.

    With this, the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections has been made applicable in Jammu and Kashmir also.

    This would pave the way for reserving state government jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste, the official said.

    Ten per cent reservation to economically weaker sections was introduced in the rest of the country through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment in January 2019.

    The central government's move came as Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's Rule.

    PTI

