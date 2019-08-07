President gives assent to defang Article 370: Special status officially ends

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir has officially ended with the President giving his assent to defang Article 370.

The assent by the President comes in the wake of both Houses of Parliament passing the Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organisation Bill. This Bill divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Ladakh is now a UT, courtesy this bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind earlier gave his assent to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to address the nation had said on Tuesday that a new dawn awaits the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said this was a momentous occasion.

"I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people's empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"

What changes in Jammu and Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory

Ladakh too is a UT now

No more separate flag in Jammu and Kashmir

No separate Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Penal Code replaces the Ranbir Penal Code

With Article 35A gone, outsiders can now buy land in J&K

People from any part of India can apply for government jobs in J&K

Women marrying non-Kashmiris won't lose their right to property