President approves ordinance on reservation roster

New Delhi, Mar 08: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teacher's Cadre) Ordinance 2019 which will restore 200-point roster system for faculty recruitment.

With the president's nod, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked central universities, state universities and deemed to be universities receiving grant-in-aid from UGC or the government to start recruitment immediately.

This decision will allow filling up of more than 5000 vacancies by direct recruitment in Teachers' cadre duly ensuring that the Constitutional provisions of Articles 14, 16 and 21 shall be complied with and stipulated reservation criteria for the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Socially and economically backward classes are met with.

This decision is expected to improve the teaching standards in the higher educational institutions to attract all eligible talented candidates.