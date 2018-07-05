  • search

President to address Goa University convocation on Saturday

Posted By: PTI
    Panaji, July 5:  President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Goa University on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state.

    "Kovind will arrive in the state on Saturday morning and immediately head to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium at Dona Paula to attend Goa University's annual convocation ceremony," T S Sawant, Director of State Information and Publicity Department, said.

    At 5 pm on the same day, the president would be given a civic reception by the state government at the auditorium of the National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, he added.

    "Since he (Kovind) is coming for the first time in Goa after becoming the president, the state government has organised this civic reception in his honour," Sawant said. Kovind will be in the state on Sunday as well, the official said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
