President accepts resignation of TDP ministers, PM Modi to oversee aviation ministry

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignations of Telugu Desam Party MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and Y S Chowdary.

"The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati and Y.S. Chowdary from the union council of ministers with immediate effect," a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The President also directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, held by Raju, will now be looked after by the Prime Minister. Chowdary was the Minister of State for Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has called an urgent meeting to discuss his Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s future with the BJP, a day after pulling two ministers from the central government over a demand for "special status" for Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the two TDP ministers met the PM and handed him their resignation.

TDP's exit from the Narendra Modi-led central government came as a result of the Centre's refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh a special-category status.

However, a split within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre was averted for now, with the party deciding to remain in the alliance, a move many views as TDP's attempt to keep the window for rapprochement open.

