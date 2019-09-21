President accepts resignation of Madras HC CJ, Justice Tahilramani

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The President of India has accepted the resignation of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice V K Tahilramani. She had quit in protest against her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Vineeth Kothari has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice.

Justice Tahilramani who assumed office as CJ of the Madras High Court was upset with the transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, which has a strength of just three judges. She had made her decision known during a dinner with fellow judges of the High Court.

She had written to the Supreme Court to reconsider this decision. However the same was not considered following which she sent her resignation to the President of India. In a one line resignation, she had requested the President to relieve her immediately.

The Supreme Court Collegium had said that the transfer was in the interest of better administration of justice.

After rejecting her request, the Collegium in a statement said, "the collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated August 28 for transfer of Justice VK Tahilramani to Meghalaya HC."